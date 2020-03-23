It’s only March: Mid-90s on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – A hot, dry week, with possible record-high temperatures, is on tap this week in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high near 89 degrees Monday. The average high on this date is 79. The record high is 96, set in 1907.

There’s no chance of rain through the weekend.

By the middle of the week, highs will be in the low 90s. Highs in the mid-90s are expected by the end of the week.

Overnight lows all week will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

Orlando has had 0.02 inches of rain in March, putting the rain deficit at 2.58 inches for the year.