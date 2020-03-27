Mid-90s: Record highs possible in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hot and dry. That’s the Central Florida weekend forecast.

“Expect high temperatures to be much warmer than we’ve seen over the past few days,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “If you thought Thursday was hot, hold on, the weekend is going to be brutal.”

Orlando will reach a high near the record of 93 degrees, well above the normal high of 79 for this time of year. The record high was set in 1929.

The next chance of rain isn’t until the middle of next week.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

High temperatures will be even hotter for Saturday and Sunday, topping off around 95 degrees.

Orlando has a rain deficit of more 3.1 inches in March.