77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

77ºF

Weather

Some relief coming soon for allergy sufferers

Lowest pollen count in months expected Sunday, Monday

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Pollen, Allergy, Weather, Weather News
A pollen covered car & blooming azaleas- both unusual sights for January, even in Florida!
A pollen covered car & blooming azaleas- both unusual sights for January, even in Florida!

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been a rough year for allergy sufferers.

If you don’t suffer, you may have had to wash the yellow and green pollen off of your car.

For the first time in more than a month, the pollen count will leave the high category, dropping to medium-high from Sunday through Tuesday.

While not a significant change, it’s better news as you get some fresh air outside (while distancing yourself) this weekend.

The pollen levels rise slightly toward the middle of next week.

Pollen
Pollen

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: