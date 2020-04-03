Some relief coming soon for allergy sufferers

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been a rough year for allergy sufferers.

If you don’t suffer, you may have had to wash the yellow and green pollen off of your car.

For the first time in more than a month, the pollen count will leave the high category, dropping to medium-high from Sunday through Tuesday.

While not a significant change, it’s better news as you get some fresh air outside (while distancing yourself) this weekend.

The pollen levels rise slightly toward the middle of next week.