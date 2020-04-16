Temps struggle to get out of the 60s as showers scatter through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Where’d you go summer?

The record-breaking heat of the last few days is taking a vacation behind a cold front slicing through Florida.

Orlando will reach a high near 70 degrees, well below the average high of 82 for this time of year. Winds will also be gusty at times.

Temperatures

With the front around, scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will continue through the early evening.

By dinner, most of the rain moves out, but it will remain cloudy, breezy and cool.

On Friday, a few stray showers are around, but high temperatures return to the low-to-mid 80s.

Temperatures close in on 90 degrees by Sunday.