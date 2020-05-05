Nice, warm day in Central Florida, but cooler temps on the way

Published: May 5, 2020, 5:45 am Updated: May 5, 2020, 5:51 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – A nice week rolls on Tuesday in Central Florida, but cooler temperatures are on the way.

“High pressure continues to dominate the forecast for the next couple of day,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando will reach a high near 91, with no chance of rain. The average high on this date is 86. The record high is 96, set in 1915.

The high will be near 90 Wednesday, with a 20% chance of rain.

Temperatures cool to a high of 80 on Thursday, but highs quickly rebound to the mid- to upper 80s on Friday and Saturday.

“A new front approaches by Saturday and into Sunday, with a 20% chance of rain Saturday and a 40% chance on Sunday,” Bridges said.

Sunday’s high will be 79.