Who cares if it’s breezy? We want more of this weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – It doesn’t get much better than this.

A front has cleared Central Florida, dropping high temperatures in Orlando from the 90s to 78 degrees. The average high on this date is 86. The record high is 98, set in 1915.

“Thursday will be a breezy day, with winds out of the north-northwest up to 20 mph,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The breeze will stick around through the evening."

It will be dry Thursday and Friday, with highs returning to the mid-80s.

Rain chances will be 20% Saturday, with highs in the mid-80s.

“By Mother’s Day, rain chances increase ahead of a front,” Bridges said. “Expect an 80% coverage of rain, with highs in the upper 70s.”