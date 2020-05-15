Wave in tropics could soon get a name. Here’s how it’ll impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – An area of low pressure in the tropics could soon become the first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season -- weeks before the season even begins.

As of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center said the disturbance has an 80% chance of development within the next five days and a 70% chance within the next two days.

“There’s a chance this will develop within the next day or so into a subtropical or tropical system,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Regardless of development, Bridges said the disturbance will continue to bring heavy rainfall to the Florida Keys and some areas of South Florida.

The Bahamas will see rain through Saturday and tropical storm-force wind gusts are possible across portions of the Florida Keys and the Bahamas into early next week.

According to Bridges, the disturbance will actually bring drier conditions to Central Florida’s forecast later this weekend.

“We will only see a few scattered showers and that will be about it,” Bridges said. “The system will actually drag our moisture away and lead to a dry day on Sunday with a lot of heat.”

Expect a high of 86 degrees on Friday, just two degrees below the average for this time of year, with a 40% coverage of rain and a high of 89 on Saturday with a 20% chance rain. Rain chances are nonexistent on Sunday with a high of 91 degrees.

Slight rain chances return to the forecast Monday at 20%, with highs in the 90s on Monday and upper 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Bridges said.

If the wave in the tropics does get a name, it will be Arthur.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. Though it’s a couple of weeks away, experts suggest Floridians prepare for strong weather before the start of storm season.

Visit ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane for everything you need to prep your family, pets and home for hurricane season.