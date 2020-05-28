Wet season: More sea breeze storms to fire up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wet season has begun in Florida, meaning most days will consist of the possibility sea breeze storms in the Orlando area.

Wet weather on Wednesday forced officials to scrub the planned SpaceX rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center. The next scheduled launch is Saturday, but rain chances remain high over the weekend.

Orlando on Thursday will reach a high near 93 degrees, with “feels like” temperatures in the upper 90s. Rain chances stand at 60%.

“The storms will start a little later than Wednesday and they’ll push from east to west,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The average high on this date is 90. The record high is 99, set in 1908.

Friday’s high will be near 90, with a good chance of more storms.

Rain chances stand at 70% on Saturday and Sunday.

Bertha developed into a tropical storm Wednesday and is now a tropical depression as it pushes inland into the Carolinas with sustained winds of 30 mph.