Cristobal brings tropical moisture, rough seas, rip currents to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cristobal, a tropical depression as of Friday morning, will help bring rain, churned-up seas and rip currents to Central Florida into early next week.

Cristobal weakened to a tropical depression Thursday as it moved inland from Mexico’s Gulf coast toward the Guatemalan border, bringing flooding and winds that have already caused the deaths of six people.

The weakening came before a predicted turn northward toward the U.S. Current projections show the system heading to Louisiana.

The storm’s sustained winds weakened to 35 mph after it moved inland to an area on the Mexico-Guatemala border. The storm has already caused one death in Mexico and five in El Salvador.

Tropical Depression #Cristobal Advisory 15: Cristobal Continues to Bring Heavy Rains and Flooding to Mexico And Central America. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 5, 2020

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cristobal may regain force once it moves back over the Gulf of Mexico late Friday, though it noted that atmospheric conditions “are not particularly conducive for strengthening.” Cristobal is forecast to be out in the central Gulf on Saturday and could be nearing the U.S. Gulf Coast by Sunday.

Cristobal formed Tuesday from the remnants of the Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda that had caused deadly flooding and landslides in Central America. At least 22 deaths in El Salvador and Guatemala were blamed on Amanda.

Cristobal was the earliest third named storm of an Atlantic hurricane season on record. In 2016, Tropical Storm Colin formed in the Gulf on June 5.

Orlando will reach a high near 85 Friday, with a 60% coverage of rain. The average high on this date is 90. The record high is 98, set in 1927.

Rain chances jump to 80% Saturday and Sunday as tropical moisture remains in place. Highs will be in the low 80s.