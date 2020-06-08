Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to bring threat of severe storms to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Cristobal is moving onto land Monday bringing with it the threat of severe storms each afternoon for the next couple of days to Central Florida with the risk of tornadoes and strong wind gusts.

Cristobal is packing winds up to 40 mph as it moves onto land near Louisiana.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Monday and on Tuesday with the rain chances up to 70% on Wednesday and 50% on Thursday.

Rain chances continue at 40% for Friday and Saturday and 50% on Sunday.

Expect a high of 92 on Monday with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits close to 105 degrees.

The risk of strong to severe storms begins after 2 p.m. for Monday afternoon. Over the weekend, the National Weather Service in Melbourne confirmed at least three tornadoes in Orlando.

“We can’t rule out a couple of rotating storms that lead to tornadoes as we saw over the past couple days,” News 6 Meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

On Sunday in Orlando, the high temperature was 86 degrees. The record for Sunday was 98 degrees set in 1927.

“We saw officially 1.04 inches of rain yesterday putting our deficit at 3.48 inches since 1 January,” Bridges said.

The average high for today is 91. The record high is 99 in 1985.