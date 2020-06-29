Heat continues, rain chances coming back ahead of July Fourth

The heating trend continues across Central Florida Monday with little relief in sight.

News 6 is pinpointing the tropics, as an area of showers and thunderstorms are associated with the tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic.

The system only has a 10% chance of development within the next five days, as well as the next two days. If it tries to develop that would move closer to the lesser Antilles by possibly the end of the week or early next week.

There’s another area of low pressure trying to organize with no chance of development with the next two days but 20% chances for development within the next five days as it moves away from the Carolina coast and out to sea.

The big story back close to home will be the heat. We will heat up to 98 Monday and 97 for Tuesday, Wednesday and for Thursday.

It will feel like 105 and 110 degrees every day.

Rain chances are only at 30% for Monday and Tuesday but will increase to 50% for Wednesday and Thursday end up to 60% for Friday Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday is the Fourth of July and it will be hot as a firecracker with a high of 95 with rain chances increasing through the afternoon with a few thunderstorms at 60%.

Monday’s high will be 98, the record for today is 99, set in 1998. The average high temperature is 91.