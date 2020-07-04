Nature’s own fireworks will be on full display for the holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Have a backup plan ready, especially after lunch, if your plans take you outside for the holiday weekend. A few showers will be possible before lunch, but the threat for storms with lightning and heavy rain start to develop between noon and two.

Storms begin to develop after lunch.

Storms will expand in coverage through the rest of Saturday, moving from west to east so expect the beaches to impacted. It won’t be a total loss in the sense of an all day rain, but be prepared to dodge storms for most of the weekend.

Highs again climb into the lower 90s Saturday afternoon.

Beach forecast:

Storms will be likely at the beach

There is a higher-than-normal chance for storms at the beach this weekend with a dominant west coast sea breeze, especially after 2p.m. Highs will top out around 90 degrees. A moderate risk for rip currents will be present at the east coast beaches.

Tropical update:

An area of low pressure well off of the Southeast Coast of the U.S. has a medium chance for tropical development. This will move away from Florida toward Bermuda and will not be a threat to the Sunshine State or the United States. Over the next week, more development will be possible from storms rolling off of the United States. None of those would impact Florida, however, if something were to develop. For a more in-depth look at the tropics click here.