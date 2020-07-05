Strong storms possible across Central Florida to close out holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – If your plans take you outside to close out the holiday weekend, pay close attention to the weather. Just like Saturday, storms will develop around the 75 corridor and march east along the West Coast sea breeze. The sea breeze will light up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and move closer to the beaches in between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

An isolated storm or two is possible prior to the arrival of the sea breeze storms.The storms will again have to the potential for strong winds, torrential rain and a lot of lightning. The highest concentration of storms will be close to the 95 corridor as the sea breezes collide.

Highs Sunday top out around 90 degrees. The week ahead remains unsettled with elevated rain chances through at least Wednesday as a storm system moves in from the west. If that system, sneaks into the Gulf of Mexico, it could develop into something tropical. If it stays inland along the North Gulf Coast, it will have the opportunity to develop off of the Carolinas.

Beach forecast:

The highest concentration of storms will be close to the 95 corridor as the sea breezes collide. Have a way to safely exit the beach as these storms will contain strong winds, torrential rain and frequent lightning.

Tropical update:

Five continues to move AWAY from Florida.

Tropical Depression Five continues to move AWAY from Florida and will not be a player for us. Notably it could become Edouard before it weakens by Monday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center has given this area of low pressure a 30% chance to develop.

That system that could dive into the Gulf has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center for the potential to develop over the next five days. If the storm does develop prior to arriving in Florida, it should remain weak and bring beneficial rain to the sunshine state. More on that system here.