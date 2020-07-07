Rinse, repeat: More storms in Orlando area; tropical system could form near Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Welcome to summer in Florida, where it rains almost every day.

“With high pressure to our south and a low to our north, expect more unsettled weather to continue through the rest of the week in Central Florida,” News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. “These two features will maintain a local offshore flow pattern, focusing the greatest coverage of showers and storms toward the eastern side of the Florida Peninsula each afternoon.”

Orlando will reach a high in the low 90s, with a 70% chance of rain.

“Frequent lightning strikes, strong wind gusts up to 50 mph and locally heavy rainfall of 2-3 inches will continue to be the main storm threats,” Campos said.

Overnight lows will be in the 70s.

Rain chances drop slightly to 50% by Thursday.

Tracking the tropics

An area of low pressure sitting over central Georgia early Tuesday continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

“This systems is expected to move toward the eastern seaboard later this week," Campos said.

There is a 40% chance of tropical development of this system later this week, if it moves into the Atlantic.

The next named storm will be called Fay.

Meanwhile, Edouard was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Monday as it moved over the North Atlantic away from the continental U.S.

Edouard had become a tropical storm Sunday.

The remnants of the storm are moving northeast at about 38 mph. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Watch News 6 for more weather news.