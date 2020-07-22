Tropical moisture reaches Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics are having an impact on the weather in Central Florida.

A tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico is bringing rain to the Orlando area on Wednesday.

The system, with a 40% chance of tropical development over the next five says, is expected to move toward Texas in the coming days.

Rain chances in the Orlando area stand at 40% Wednesday. The high will be near the average of 92. The record high on this date is 97, set in 1903.

The chance of rain in Central Florida will be 60% Thursday through the weekend.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean is close to tropical storm strength, though forecasters weren’t predicting a landfall location.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the depression was centered Wednesday morning about 1,285 miles (2,068 kilometers) east of the Southern Windward Islands. At 5 a.m. EDT, it had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

If it gets a name, it will be called Gonzalo.

“The very latest track on Tropical Depression 7 takes it south of Puerto Rico by Friday afternoon,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “It’s expected to then head closer to South America.”