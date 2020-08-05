Central Florida on track for record hot summer

It’s no surprise that the summer months are filled with heat and humidity here in Central Florida. But at this pace, it looks like Summer 2020 could be one for the record books.

After breaking the top ten warmest June on record across our local reporting stations, we are back at it for July!

Here is where we stood for the first full month of summer:

Orlando: No. 1 warmest July on record.

Sanford: No. 1 warmest July on record.

Melbourne: No. 6 warmest July on record.

Daytona Beach: No. 1 warmest July on record.

And now with the completion of July, we are back into the top ten category for the majority of Central Florida.

July 2020 temperatures were some of the hottest on record for parts of Central Florida. (WKMG 2020)

Orlando: 2nd warmest on record (+1.4° above average)

Sanford: 1st warmest on record (+1.5° above average)

Melbourne: 5th warmest on record (+1.6° above average)

Daytona Beach: 22nd warmest on record (+0.5° above average)

Hot westerly winds from the Gulf of Mexico, helped keep both highs and low temperatures well above average through July. Although we didn’t hit any record daily highs, the warm weather stayed steady enough to heat us into record breaking territory for the second consecutive month.