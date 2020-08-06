Heat and rain dominate Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – The dog days are here.

“Once again, it will all be about the heat and rain in the Central Florida forecast for the next several days,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “We have plenty of low-level moisture, humidity and sea breeze activity.”

Expect a 60% coverage of rain Thursday, a 70% coverage Friday and similar numbers over the weekend.

“And, get this, rain chances will likely remain near 70% all next week,” Bridges said.

Orlando will reach a high near 93 degrees Thursday, near the average high of 92 on this state. The record high is 100, set in 1916.

The heat index, however, will hit 100 or higher.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando is down to 2.74 inches of rain.

Tracking the tropics

“There’s nothing of major concern in the tropics, except for one little disturbance,” Bridges said.

The disturbance is located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda and is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms.

“This low is expected to drift west-southwest during the next couple of days,” Bridges said.

Any development should be slow as dry air and upper-level winds are expected to cause it to dissipate over the weekend.

The hurricane center gives it a 10% chance of development over the next five days.