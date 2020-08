ORLANDO, Fla. – More storms are in the Central Florida forecast.

Rain chances will be 60% Friday in Central Florida, with a high in the low 90s.

Sea breeze storms will pop up each afternoon through the weekend.

The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 99, set in 1900.

Rain chances will remain at 60% Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid-90s.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 2.28 inches.