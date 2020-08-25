You have Laura, Marco to thank for lower rain chances, 110-degree heat index

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s all about the heat Tuesday in Central Florida.

“We will see lower rain chances as drier air works in,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “The tropical systems -- Laura and Marco -- are actually pulling our moisture away and that’s why we can expect only a 30% coverage of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Rain chances increase to 60% Thursday through Sunday.

Expect highs in the mid-90s for the next several days.

[RELATED: Laura could strike US as a powerful Cat. 3 hurricane]

Orlando will reach a high near 95 Tuesday, but it will feel more like 110, Bridges said. The average high on this date is 91. The record high on this date is 98, set in 1915.

Orlando’s yearly rain deficit stands at 2.65 inches, although there’s been a surplus of 3.40 inches since June 1.