H-O-T! Heat advisory issued for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Keep that AC cranking.

A heat advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for several Central Florida counties, including Flagler, Marion, Sumter and Polk. A heat advisory is issued when temperatures feel like 110 degrees.

“Make sure you drink lots of water and take frequent breaks if you’re outside for an extended period,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando will reach a high in the mid-90s Friday and Saturday, with the heat index well over 100 degrees. The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 97, set in 1904.

“Rain chances will gradually increase as we head into the end of the weekend,” Bridges said.

Expect a 40% chance of rain Friday and Saturday and a 60% coverage of rain Sunday.

Rain chances ramp up to 70% Monday through Thursday.

“Don’t worry about Labor Day being a total washout, but we will have afternoon sea breeze storms that fire up and linger into the early evening hours,” Bridges said.

Tracking the tropics

A broad area of low pressure about 1,500 miles from the Lesser Antilles continues to move west.

The hurricane center is giving a 40% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.

Behind that system, another tropical low is trying to organize just south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The hurricane center says there’s a 70% chance of development over the next five days.