Tropical Storm Sally to bring more rounds of heavy rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Torrential tropical downpours will continue to move through Central Florida even as Tropical Storm Sally pulls away from the state. Like Saturday, rain will be intense at times, falling at several inches of rain per hour. In the heaviest rain bands from Sally, winds could also gust to 40-50mph. The coverage of rain will expand from the morning into the afternoon.

Waves of heavy rain from Sally will continue through Monday. A few embedded storms could be very strong through the early evening. Sally will continue

Highs Sunday will be held in the mid-to-upper 80s again with the thick cloud cover and rounds of heavy rain.

Beach forecast:

It will be another potentially dangerous day at the beach as the rip current threat remains high. Wave heights will continue to increase through the afternoon. Cloudy skies will be around for most of the day with the threat for heavy rain continuing.

Tropical update:

Five day tropical development

Seven areas are being highlighted by the National Hurricane Center. Three of those areas have names. For more on the tropics click here.