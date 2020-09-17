Winds of change: Highs in 80s coming soon to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – With fall approaching, changes, albeit small ones, are on the way.

We will have highs in the 80s for the weekend as autumn nears. The first day of fall officially begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

High temperatures in the Orlando area will be in the low 90s for the next couple of days, but a new front nearing Central Florida will drop the highs into the upper 80s this weekend.

Expect a high of 92 in Orlando on Thursday, with a breeze and a 60% coverage of rain.

Tropical moisture continues to be in place, leading to rain chances of 60% through the weekend.

The average high for this time of year is 90. The record high on this date is 98, set in 1988.

Tracking the tropics

Sally continues to weaken as it moves over the South after hitting the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane, but the system is still a dangerous rainmaker as it moves into Georgia on a path to the Carolinas.

The tropical depression’s maximum sustained winds early Thursday have decreased to near 30 mph (45 kph) with additional weakening expected.

As of 5 a.m. EDT, Sally was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Montgomery, Alabama, and is moving northeast near 12 mph (19 kph).

Authorities have warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents and visitors of possible river flooding in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Teddy has become a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is currently located about 625 miles (1006 km) east-northeast of The Lesser Antilles. Teddy is moving toward the northwest at about 12 miles per hour (19 kph), the general motion it is expected to continue through the weekend.

Additional strengthening is forecast to happen during the next couple of days, and Teddy could become a major hurricane Thursday night or Friday, the center said.