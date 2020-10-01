Jacket in the morning but a warm-up by this afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is starting a second day with even cooler air behind Wednesday’s cool front.

Northern zones like Marion and Flagler counties will drop into the 50s Thursday morning while most other areas will be in the 60s.

The kids may need a light jacket heading out to the bus stop but temperatures will rebound with plenty of sun into the mid 80s this afternoon with no rain chances.

Rain chances return to 40% on Saturday and 60% on Sunday. We will see rain chances at 50% Monday Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s for the start of the week but the upper 80s by the middle of the week.

yesterday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 79 degrees. The record high was 96 degrees set back in 1921.

We had no rain yesterday putting our surplus at 1.67 inches since 1 January. We have a surplus of 4.68 inches since 1 September.

The normal high for today is 88 degrees. The record high for today is 98 degrees set in 1904.

Pinpointing the tropics

Showers and thunderstorms located over the west-central Caribbean Sea are associated with a tropical wave.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in a day or so over the northwest Caribbean Sea or the extreme southern Gulf of Mexico in the vicinity of the wave as it moves slowly west-northwestward. Conditions are forecast to be conducive for development thereafter in that region, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend as the system meanders.

Interests in Belize, the Yucatan Peninsula, and western Cuba should monitor the progress of this disturbance.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 30%. Formation chance through 5 days is high at 70%.

Another tropical wave located a couple hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing widespread cloudiness and disorganized shower activity.

This disturbance is forecast to move westward during the next several days where environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development over the central or western Caribbean Sea by early next week. Formation chance through 48 hours, low, near 0%. Formation chance through 5 days, low, 20%.