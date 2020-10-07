Forecasting Change: Summer extending into fall

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we are in the second week of October and our daytime highs are above normal again. That has people asking me “when is it going to get cooler?” Usually, I say give me until the middle of October. That is the time we get a cold front, kill the rainy season and start our six months of great weather. But now, times are changing.

A study of 242 cities in the U.S. found that 77% of them have been recording their last day of summer-like temperatures an average of three or more days later since 1970. 50% of those cities have extended the 90s up to a week longer.

One of those cities is Orlando.

Check out this graph that shows our day with a high of 90 or hotter has been on a slow climb.

Last 90 degree day

It’s not just Orlando. The farther south you go, the more the summer is expanding. Miami has extended its summer heat even more.

Last 90 degree day

As we continue to warm, the impacts of longer summer temperatures mean a longer growing season, more pest - think mosquitos and ticks - and increased need for power to keep you cool and water to keep you hydrated.