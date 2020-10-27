3 more sleeps until it’s (slightly) cooler

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be hot Tuesday across Central Florida.

Expect a high today of 89 in Orlando, well above the average high of 83 for this time of year. The record high in Orlando on this date is 92, set in 1919.

We will warm to near 90 on Wednesday and Thursday, with a slight cooldown hitting Friday due to a new front that comes to the Sunshine State.

Expect a high of 86 Friday and 83 Saturday and Sunday. We will have morning lows in the 60s over the weekend and into next week.

Rain chances will be a little bit higher Tuesday afternoon at 40%, but it’s certainly not a washout.

Orlando’s yearly rain surplus currently sits at 1.35 inches, although the city is plus-4.36 inches since September 1.

Pinpointing the tropics

Zeta strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane from a tropical storm Monday and now has winds of 75 mph.

Zeta has moved into Cancun and will eventually push into the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall near Louisiana on Wednesday evening.

Florida will not get direct impact from Zeta.