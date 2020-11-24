Near-perfect weather settles into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jacket-worthy weather has returned to start Tuesday, but temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Humidity will be low, and sunshine will dominate along the I-4 corridor and west, but a few extra clouds will develop closer to the coast.

There is a very small possibility of a stray, quick-moving shower along the coast as the breeze moves off the Atlantic.

Future radar

There is a slightly better chance for a few showers Wednesday. Much of the remaining week will be sunny and dry.

Wednesday also starts a warming trend into the holiday weekend, with highs jumping into the low to mid-80s by Friday.

Thanksgiving Day forecast

Rain chances go up considerably Sunday into Monday as our next cold front blasts through.

The coolest air of the season is likely to pour by the middle of next week.

Tropical Update

An area of of disturbed weather south of Bermuda now has a 30% chance to develop tropical or subtropical characteristics over the next five days.

Regardless, this will have no impact on Florida or the U.S.

Five day tropical development

There are officially six days left in hurricane season.