Chilly start but nice warmup in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in for another chilly start across Central Florida as temperatures dip into the 30s and 40s, but highs will gradually warm into the 70s by Thursday afternoon.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 74. The record high is 88, set in 1918. The average morning low is 54. The record low is 28, set in 1917.

We will stay mostly dry until the weekend, with slight rain chances at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures in Orlando will reach the mid-70s on Friday and the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with morning lows near 60.

Another cool front will bring high temperatures back to the 60s by the middle of next week.