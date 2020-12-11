Great timing: Weekend warmup coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will be pinpointing patchy fog across parts of Central Florida through Friday morning, with early temperatures a bit milder in the mid- to upper 40s.

Warmer southerly winds will help lead to a warmer afternoon for the next couple of days before another reinforcing cool front brings temperatures down next week.

Expect a high in the mid-70s in the Orlando area on Friday. The average high in Orlando on this date is 73. The record high is 90, set in 1919. The record low is 28, set in 1898.

Rain chances will be 10-20% on Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in near 80.

Highs are expected to stay in the 70s through the middle of next week, with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Orlando’s yearly rainfall total stands at a surplus of 3.49 inches.