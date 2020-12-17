Cold front drops temperatures in Central Florida

The sunset above the Indian River in Merritt Island. (Image credit: John Speck)

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a cold front moved through Central Florida, we will enjoy clearing skies with cooler temperatures on Thursday.

Along the front, which brought storms to the region Wednesday, there were possible tornadoes in Hillsborough and in Polk counties. Survey crews from the National Weather Service will check the damage to determine whether a tornado touched down.

In Orlando, expect highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday. The normal high in Orlando on this date is 72. The record high is 87, set in 1922. The normal low is 52. The record low is 31, set in 1916.

Overnight lows will be in the low 40s early Friday.

Highs will be in the 70s over the weekend. Lows will be in the 50s.

We will stay dry for the next several days.