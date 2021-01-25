Central Florida about to warm it up

Cocoa Beach Pier now requires all guests to wear face masks as COVID-19 pandemic continues

ORLANDO, Fla. – A big warmup is taking place in Central Florida.

Expect highs in the mid-80s in Orlando on Monday and Tuesday and the low to mid-80s on Wednesday. The average high for this time of year is 72. The record high on this date in Orlando is 86, set in 1920.

Big changes are coming later this week, though.

We will see a new front bring minimal rain chances on Thursday, but it will drop temperatures.

Expect a high in the mid-70s on Thursday, with highs in the 60s on Friday and Saturday.

Orlando received no rain Sunday, putting the city’s yearly rain deficit at 1.52 inches.