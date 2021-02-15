More rain expected across Central Florida; cooldown on the way

The sunrise through longleaf pines at the Ocala National Forest. (Photo: U.S. Forest Service)

ORLANDO, Fla. – As most of the country deals with a massive winter storm, we are pinpointing a front that’s bringing a chance of showers and storms across Central Florida for the next several days.

Rain chances will be at 40% Monday afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s across Central Florida on Monday. The record high in Orlando on this date is 90, set in 1935.

Expect a cooldown behind the front by Tuesday. We will only see temperatures in the mid-70s Tuesday afternoon, with a 30% chance of rain.

Highs in the Orlando area warm to near 80 on Wednesday.

Expect rain chances -- on and off -- at 50% by Wednesday night and 20% on Thursday.

Another front keeps rain chances at 40% on Friday.

We will be clearing out for the weekend, with a big cooldown Saturday. Morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs in the mid-60s Saturday.

Orlando received 1.08 inches of rain Sunday, putting the deficit at 1.04 inches since Jan. 1.