Pretty much perfect! Breezy, but pleasant Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Unless you like it really hot! We are gradually warming things back to where we should be for this time of the year. Average high temperatures for late February are in the mid 70s. Sunshine will be out to start, but gradually clouds will build through the day, especially along the coast.

Highs climb back into the low 70s, with a stiff breeze of about 15-20 mph with higher gusts.

Future radar

A stray shower or two will also be possible along the coast with the wind off the Atlantic.

Temperatures continue to warm Monday afternoon with highs topping out around 80 degrees. Rain chances also return Monday, but not until later in the afternoon as another cold front moves through Central Florida.

Rain chances will likely move back out of the region by daybreak Tuesday with slightly cooler air filtering in behind the front. Sunshine returns for much of the week ahead beyond Tuesday morning.

Dangerous beach weekend continues

Beach hazards Sunday

The rip current threat will remain elevated for the rest of the weekend along the east coast beaches of Florida. A small craft advisory also remains in effect for the Atlantic waters. It will be windy and cool at the beach with highs in the upper 60s.