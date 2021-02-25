Forecasting change: Spring is getting warmer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Are you ready for spring? For most of us in Florida, spring does not hold the same allure as it does for our friends and relatives up north or in the Midwest, but spring is coming, and it is changing in Florida.

During the past 50 years, the average spring temperature has been on the rise. As of 2020, we now stand at 1.3 degrees warmer than we were in 1970.

Average spring temperature

Across the country, 96% of cities are reporting an increase in the number of above-normal spring days.

In Orlando, we are no exception. The graphic below shows that we have increased our “warm days” by almost 11 days.

Warm spring days

This means shorter winters, hotter days, more air conditioning, more pests and bugs and longer pollen seasons that make allergy sufferers miserable.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Pinpoint Weather Insider newsletter, sent every Thursday.