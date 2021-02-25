More 80-degree temperatures shine on Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A warm, picture-perfect week of weather continues in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high in the low 80s Thursday, with lots of sunshine. The average high in Orlando on this date is 75. The record high is 90, set in 1962.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

High temperatures will reach the mid-80s on Friday and through the weekend. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

Expect highs in the upper 80s on Monday.

We will see no rain chances through the start of next week.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 1.50 inches.