Last week of winter will feel more like summer as high temps highlight forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready for a very warm end to winter this week, with highs soaring each day into the mid-to-upper 80s.

A large ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the southeast U.S.

This will in turn keep us well above average with both highs and lows. Through the first half of the week, highs will run in the mid-to upper-80s, with temperatures nearing 90 by St. Patrick’s day on Wednesday. Overnight lows will only cool down to the mid-60s with mostly clear skies.

With it officially being spring break this week across most of Central Florida, the warmer than normal forecast will especially make the beaches look very enticing.

Beachgoers beware!

There will be a very high rip current threat along the east coast beaches through at least Wednesday. The breeze out of the southeast will keep that threat elevated, especially at high tide. Load up on the sunscreen as the UV index remains very high.

Changes Arrive Late Week

Rain chances remain out of the picture until our next front approaches the area by Thursday and Friday. The main system is expected to bring late afternoon to early evening showers by Thursday and lingering by early Friday.

Once the front clears, cooler weather sets up into the weekend as we officially ring in Spring at 5:37 a.m.

Temperatures by Friday and Saturday remain comfortable in the mid-to-upper 70s.