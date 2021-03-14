More daylight in the evening! Great weather for the first day of later sunsets

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re feeling groggy after the time change, the payoff is coming. The sun will set Sunday after 7:30 p.m. after moving the clocks ahead an hour for the start of Daylight Saving Time.

The sun won’t set before 7:30 until the middle of September. It will be comfortably warm and clear to celebrate the extra evening daylight with dinner on the patio.

Highs Sunday

Sunshine dominates again Sunday with highs in the mid 80s, upper 70s along the coast. The breeze will continue to be light. The dry stretch will stay with us through at least Wednesday with only a slight chance for a few showers Wednesday afternoon.

The better opportunity for rain and storms return later in the day Thursday as a cold front approaches. Ahead of that front Wednesday and Thursday we’ll make a run for 90 degrees. The 70s return Friday behind the front.

Beach forecast:

Beach forecast

Be aware of the very high rip current threat along the east coast beaches again Sunday. The breeze out of the southeast will keep that threat elevated, especially at high tide. Load up on the sunscreen as the UV index remains very high.