Temperatures to soar past the average high in Orlando, with no rain in sight

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s all about the heat in Central Florida as there’s no chance of rain in the coming days.

Expect a high of 87 degrees Wednesday in Orlando. The average high on this date is 79. The record high is 96, set in 1907.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Highs will be in the low 90s Thursday through Sunday.

A front will drop temperatures into the mid-80s on Monday, with low 80s expected later next week.

As of now, the next chance of rain isn’t until the middle of next week.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.05 inches in 2021.

