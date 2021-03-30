Afternoon thunderstorms possible in Central Florida; big cooldown on the way

"Thunderstorms off to the east" Photo Credit: Teresa Jenkins

ORLANDO, Fla. – A front stalled out across Central Florida will will lead to on-and-off scattered showers Tuesday.

There will be a 30% coverage of rain. It will not be a washout, but at times we will have the chance for some heavy thunderstorms.

Orlando will reach a high near 90. The average high on this date is 80.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Highs on Wednesday will again be near 90, with a 20% chance of rain.

Once the front moves through, Central Florida will cool back down.

Expect a high of 75 on Thursday, with a 20% chance of rain, and a high of 67 on Friday, under sunny skies.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s over the weekend.

Expect a high of 76 on Easter Sunday, with no rain expected over the weekend.

