photo
67º

Weather

Afternoon thunderstorms possible in Central Florida; big cooldown on the way

Orlando to see mid-70s on Easter

Troy Bridges
, Meteorologist

Tags: 
Weather
,
Florida
,
Easter
"Thunderstorms off to the east" Photo Credit: Teresa Jenkins

ORLANDO, Fla. – A front stalled out across Central Florida will will lead to on-and-off scattered showers Tuesday.

There will be a 30% coverage of rain. It will not be a washout, but at times we will have the chance for some heavy thunderstorms.

[TRENDING: COVID after the vaccine | Bugsy, the French bulldog, stolen at gunpoint | SpaceX aims to fly -- and avoid explosion]

Orlando will reach a high near 90. The average high on this date is 80.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Highs on Wednesday will again be near 90, with a 20% chance of rain.

Once the front moves through, Central Florida will cool back down.

Expect a high of 75 on Thursday, with a 20% chance of rain, and a high of 67 on Friday, under sunny skies.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s over the weekend.

Expect a high of 76 on Easter Sunday, with no rain expected over the weekend.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Pinpoint Weather Insider newsletter, sent every Thursday.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: