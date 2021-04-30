‘Dangerous heat:’ Highs staying near 90 in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Be careful if you’re outside for long in the coming days.

There won’t be a big risk of storms but, rather, a big risk of dangerous heat, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

“If you work outside for long or you’re outside for fun, make sure you drink lots of water and that you take frequent breaks,” Bridges said.

[TRENDING: Thousands skipping 2nd COVID-19 vaccine | This K-9 is stopping child abuse. Here’s how | Florida legislature passes controversial vote-by-mail bill]

Ad

The average high this time of year is 85 degrees. Temperatures are expected to climb well above that to 90 Friday and into the weekend.

Rain chances are expected to return at 20% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday.

“We’ll see slight rain chances most of next week but the big story will be that temperatures stay near 90, if not above 90, for a couple of days,” Bridges said.

Orlando felt a high temperature of 90 degrees on Thursday. The average high for Thursday’s date is 85. The record high for Thursday is 96 degrees, set in 1906.