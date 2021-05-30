Storms likely Sunday; Is this finally the start of the wet season?

Storms will be possible late in the afternoon and evening

ORLANDO, Fla. – The wet season. Its start is defined when cold fronts stop moving through and those daily afternoon storms Floridians are familiar with begin. The Sunshine State has been waiting for the wet season after the dry stretch most of the region has gone through. Down the pipeline, there looks to be major relief for your crunchy lawn.

The answer to the question above: Yes!

Storms get underway after lunch Sunday and increase in coverage through the afternoon as they move from the 75 corridor early in the afternoon to the I-4 corridor around dinner. These storms will move to the beaches late in the afternoon and early evening, similar to Saturday.

Future radar

A few of the storms could be strong with heavy rain and lightning the main threats. An isolated damaging wind gust will also be possible.

There will be a few showers early Monday along the coast and a couple rumbles of thunder possible inland in the afternoon. Rain chances for Memorial Day will be at 30% with highs in the upper 80s.

Ad

Routine afternoon storms return for much of the week ahead beyond Memorial Day. The wet season has officialy arrived!

Beach forecast:

Beach forecast

If you are at the beach, keep an eye to the inland sky as storms will approach the beaches from the west. When the skies get dark, it will be a good idea to pack up and head in. The morning and early afternoon look great for the beach, however. Be mindful of a moderate risk for rip currents.

Other than a stray shower or storm Memorial Day, the beach is looking great!

Tropical Update:

Things continue to be quiet in the Atlantic.

Tropical development

As we approach approaches season June 1, you will find a quick overview of the tropics here on weekends. After a little action last week, the tropics have quieted down considerably and no new development is expected.

For an in-depth look at the tropics, look for the tropics tracker in the The Pinpoint Weather Insider newsletter. That comes out every Thursday at 5pm. To sign up click here!