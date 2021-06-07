Slim rain chances in Central Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – A large ridge of high pressure will continue to move over Central Florida, with drier air beginning to filter in.

This setup will limit shower and storm chances on Monday. Highs in Orlando will be in the low 90s.

Most areas will remain dry, with only a slight 20% chance of rain, accounting for any showers that may develop over the western half of the peninsula and spill into the local forecast area during the afternoon.

Although we will be drier near the surface, some upper-level moisture will result in more clouds overhead through the day.

Skies will remain partly cloudy Monday night, with mostly dry conditions for most areas. Lows tonight are expected to fall into the low 80s, but remaining in the mid-70s along the coast.

No rain expected this week in Central Florida

This large high over Florida, will remain in place through late Thursday, before gradually shifting into the Gulf of Mexico as a weak front sags across the Southeast.

Highs all week will be in the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s.

Drier air coupled with an onshore breeze will keep rain confined to the interior through the end of the week at 20-30%.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

On this second week of hurricane season, we are watching one area in the south Caribbean sea that has a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days.