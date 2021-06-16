Tropics watch: Hurricane center gives Gulf disturbance 90% chance of developing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer doesn’t officially arrive until Monday, but the tropics are off to a hot start.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue to move over the Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico in association with a broad low pressure area.

The system will barely move during the next day or so, and little if any development is expected during that time due to interaction with land. However, the broad disturbance should begin to move north on Thursday, and a tropical depression is likely to form by Friday when the low moves across the western Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will continue over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days. Heavy rain could also begin to affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

There’s a 90% chance of development over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Claudette.

Meanwhile, what’s left of Tropical Storm Bill, now a post-tropical cyclone, continues to die off in the northwest Atlantic as it heads toward Canada.

The National Weather Center is longer watching a wave off Africa.

