LIVE RADAR: Flooding rain and plenty of lightning on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here comes the rain again.

After storms struck Central Florida on Tuesday, rain chances will be even higher Wednesday. We will be pinpointing the sea breezes as well as a front to our north is streaming moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Expect to 70% coverage of rain, with a high near 90. The normal high temperature on this date is 91. The record high is 99, set in 1924.

There’s a 60% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday.

We will have high temperatures close to 90 for through the weekend.

By Sunday, rain chances will be lower at 40%.

Orlando had 1.12 inches of rain Tuesday, putting the city’s yearly rain deficit at 5.03 inches.

Pinpointing the tropics

An area of low pressure close to the Lesser Antilles has a 10% chance of development over the next five days.

Upper-level winds are helping to keep the storm from getting stronger.

The next named storm will be called Danny.

