Hurricane center monitoring 2 tropical waves

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical waves moving across the central and eastern Atlantic.

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms has emerged from Africa and is located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development over the next several days and a tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally west-northwestward across the Atlantic.

The hurricane center is giving it a 30% chance for development within the next two days and a 60% chance in the next five days.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms, according to the hurricane center.

This system is expected to move slowly west-northwestward, and some slow development is possible early next week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

The hurricane center is giving this disturbance a 0% chance for development within the next two days and a 20% chance in the next five days.

While the tropics are trying to wake up after a quiet July, the basin is only marginally conducive for development at this time. Robust waves moving off of Africa will become more common as we head into the peak of hurricane season.

The next named storm will be called Fred. Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.