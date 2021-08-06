Keep the umbrella handy: Another round of storms expected in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Once again, sea breeze storms will fire up into the afternoon Friday and for the weekend.

A few showers will pop up around 2 p.m. but most of the heavy rain and storms will come in around 5 p.m. and will linger through the evening hours, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

“We will see a 60% coverage of rain today with high temperatures in the low in mid-90s,” Bridges said. “Expect a high of 93 in Orlando.”

Temperatures will stay in the low and mid-90s with rain chances up to 60% through the weekend and a good bit of next week.

On Thursday, temperatures in Orlando reached a high of 90 degrees. The record high for Thursday’s date is 97, set in 1919.

“We saw no rain officially yesterday at the airport,” Bridges said Friday. “Now, our deficit is 5.23 inches since the first of the year.”

The record high for Friday’s date is 100 degrees, set in 1916. The normal high for Friday is 92 degrees.

Pinpointing the tropics

As we inch closer to the peak of storm season, the National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring three areas in the tropics.

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is associated with a tropical wave interacting with a broader surface trough.

Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic, according to the NHC.

The hurricane center is giving it a 40% chance for development within the next two days and a 70% chance in the next five days.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms, according to the hurricane center.

This system is expected to move west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, and some slow development is possible early next week when it is expected to be near the Lesser Antilles.

The hurricane center is giving this disturbance a 0% chance for development within the next two days and a 20% chance in the next five days.

