Sunny weekend with slight rain chances and strong rip currents

ORLANDO, Fla. – We’re pinpointing low humidity with low rain chances Friday across Central Florida.

We will start to feel a little bit of moisture creep back into the region over the weekend as rain chances slightly increase to 20% on Saturday and Sunday.

Expect high temperatures near 90 Friday in Orlando.

We will see high temperatures in the mid- and upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances increase next week as typical summer like sea breezes start to fire up.

Pinpointing the tropics

We are currently watching two systems in the tropics.

Sam is a major hurricane that will be about 1,000 miles off Florida’s coast.

Our rip current risk will increase through the weekend because of Sam, which will not directly impact Florida or the U.S.

Victor, meanwhile, is a tropical storm near the Cabo Verde Islands.

Victor will also not impact any landmass and will eventually die out.

The next named storm will be Wanda.

If all of the names of the 2021 season are exhausted, a supplemental list of names, rather than the Greek Alphabet, will be used to finish the season. This is new for the 2021 season.

Adria is the first name on the supplemental list.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.