Forecasting Change: Looking ahead to the COP 26 convention

ORLANDO, Fla. – It sounds like a law enforcement group, doesn’t it? But it is a huge climate conference.

The name COP 26 stands for the 26th annual Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It is so much simpler to label it COP 26.

Government officials and leaders from some 200 countries will be there, making decisions during the conference. These decisions will have impacts on your life, your family, and the warming and changing climate in your own backyard for generations to come.

Below is a graphic display of the warming in the U.S. that will take place by 2100.

It shows the country with significant cuts in emissions, warming and the risk of continued emissions on the current path.

Warming by 2100

In Central Florida the impacts look like this:

Future warming choices

During the COVID-19 pandemic we’ve all become familiar with the term “Flatten The Curve.”

That plan is exactly what cutting emissions is all about. The upward climb of warming has to be flattened by significant cuts now, and in the future, to stop the warming.

So, when you see news reports on News 6, CBS, and social media next week, just know this is what is being discussed, and why it is important.

The climate change we are dealing with now is the “new normal”, and to keep this new normal from getting worse we need to act now.