Coastal storm impacting Florida strengthens Saturday bringing windy, gloomy, chilly weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect the wind to continue to increase Friday night through Saturday as the system responsible for the washout Friday moves into the Atlantic. Saturday will start off with scattered downpours, but the rain will gradually taper off through the morning.

Winds pick up

A high wind warning is in effect for coastal Flagler County due to the likelihood of 60 mph gusts along the coast with 40-50 mph gusts possible throughout inland Flagler County. Tree and power line damage will be possible.

Winds as strong as 25-40 mph will be possible throughout all of Central Florida through Saturday night. It will remain breezy Sunday, but the winds will gradually subside.

Coastal flooding

Coastal flooding will also be a concern, especially in Flagler county.

Winter-like temperatures

Under an overcast sky, a reinforcing shot of cold air will plunge down the peninsula as the storm moves up the East Coast. Temperatures will fall into the 50s by Saturday afternoon.

Saturday

Big improvements in the weather department arrive Sunday with pleasant weather remaining through much of the week ahead.