65º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Video from Daytona Beach shows roads flooded

City under a flood warning until 7 p.m.

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Volusia County, Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is under a flood warning until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

[TRENDING: Rainy, cool weather hits Central Florida | 3 found dead in Orlando condo | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Roadways have flooded after 4 to 6 inches of rain has fallen throughout Friday, especially in the area of U.S. 92 near the Halifax River.

Video from International Speedway Boulevard showed roads completely covered in water, which appeared to be nearly ankle-deep.

Not far from there, along South Segrave Street, the water appeared to reach the front bumper of cars in some spots along the road.

Drivers are warned to be cautious while driving and to avoid areas where they are unsure of the water’s depth.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email