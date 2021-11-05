Video from Daytona Beach shows roads flooded

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is under a flood warning until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Roadways have flooded after 4 to 6 inches of rain has fallen throughout Friday, especially in the area of U.S. 92 near the Halifax River.

Video from International Speedway Boulevard showed roads completely covered in water, which appeared to be nearly ankle-deep.

Not far from there, along South Segrave Street, the water appeared to reach the front bumper of cars in some spots along the road.

Drivers are warned to be cautious while driving and to avoid areas where they are unsure of the water’s depth.