Cold front brings showers before coolest air of season hits Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The best chance for scattered showers Monday will be during the first half of the day.

Highs will still be warm, around 80 degrees, through Monday afternoon.

Drier, cooler air starts to trickle in Monday evening and especially overnight.

Highs only top out in the 60s Tuesday. After the sun goes down Tuesday evening, temperatures fall into the 40s across interior Central Florida. A few upper 30s will be sprinkled in Marion County.

It will be noticeably warmer along the coast with the breeze right off the warmer Atlantic.

Wednesday morning

By Thursday, near-perfect weather returns, with highs in the mid 70s. There will be just a few passing clouds in the sky.

While it won’t be too cold for early-rising Black Friday shoppers, you may want to have the jacket with temperatures starting out in the low to mid-50s. A few upper 40s will be possible north of Orlando.

Thanksgiving

With eight days left to go in hurricane season, the tropics remain extremely quiet.

No new development is expected over the next five days.